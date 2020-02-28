ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A crash involving several vehicles forced the closure of I-20 in Atlanta Friday morning.
The crash happened along the westbound lanes of I-20 near the intersection with Langhorn Street.
Police say a driver lost their load and stopped to retrieve the items, causing another driver to swerve out of their lane and into another vehicle. The truck then flipped over and crashed into two other vehicles.
Four people were taken to Grady Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
At one point, the highway was completely shut down. As of 11:30 a.m., two lanes remain blocked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.