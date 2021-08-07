ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Customers experienced delayed flights, long lines, and cancellations for nearly a week with Spirit Airlines.
“We got here a couple hours early but the lines were just so long,” said passenger Destiny Law.
Spirit Airlines continues to proactively cancel hundreds of flights a day to recover from what it calls operational issues, and it’s left many passengers at Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson stranded.
“I’ve been making sure that they haven’t canceled the flight or there’s no delays just really hoping… Glad we got here early,” Law goes on to say.
The airline said it is struggling from staffing shortages and technical issues.
It’s now offering extra pay to flight attendants and other incentives to staff flights and airports in an attempt to resume normal operations.
“It shouldn’t have taken me an hour and 45 to get a Gate pass to push her to beg somebody to just find someone to pusher,” said AJ Caldwell.
Flight Aware data showed that Friday cancellations are the lowest the airline has seen since Sunday and on track to improve.
“To hear that the flight was on time it was honestly great,” said passenger Bryan Leyea.
Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie said in a statement to customers — he is truly sorry and that the company will do everything they can to earn back customer loyalty.
“To our Guests, I am truly sorry. We’ve spent years investing in the reliable, on-time experience you’ve come to expect with Spirit, and this week we fell short. We’re going to do everything we can to earn back your loyalty.”
-Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie
“They seem horribly understaffed like right now it’s not bad the lines empty but when that line actually gets going it’s like 20 minutes before the next person moves through,” Caldwell said.
“Everything was good with getting the flight and everything and we checked on the app and it said it was on time,” said passenger Luisa Martinez.
Christie said spirit’s cancellation rate to continue to improve over the weekend, resuming normal operations by the middle of next week.
