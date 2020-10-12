ATLANTA (CBS46) – Bishop Dr. Barbara Lewis King, a global spiritual leader and Icon passed away in Atlanta, surrounded by family Sunday.
Bishop King was a spiritual guide who left a legendary legacy of land leadership that she gifted to the greater Atlanta Community and the world.
Bishop Dr. Barbara Lewis King, affectionately called "Dr. Barbara," is the Founder Minister/World Spiritual Leader of Hillside International Truth Center, Inc., a New Thought, inclusive, healing ministry open to all people, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.
Hillside began with a prayer group of twelve in Dr. Barbara’s home in 1971 and now has thousands of members and supporters worldwide.
The Houston native has a B.A. in sociology from Texas Southern University, a Master of Social Work degree from Atlanta University, a Doctor of Ministry degree from the Ecumenical Theological Seminary of Detroit, Michigan, which she received at the age of 81. She's also received several honorary doctoral degrees.
When asked how she would like to be remembered, Dr. Barbara said:
For my personal commitment to touch someone’s life and help them to see their very special talent to be given to the world as only they can do.
In honor of her life and work, the City of Atlanta dedicated the Bishop Dr. Barbara Lewis King Interfaith Chapel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to her in 2018.
Bishop King, 90, passed while surrounded by her family in her Atlanta home.
A private natural burial and celebration of life service will be held this week. The dates have not yet been set.
