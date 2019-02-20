MONTGOMERY, Ala. (CBS46) – A record number of hate groups have been established in the United States according to new data from the Southern Poverty Law Center released Wednesday.
The SPLC reported the total number of hate groups in the U.S. rose to 1,020 in 2018, a 7 percent from 2017. The data released by the SPLC in the, “Intelligence Report,” found white nationalist groups rose by nearly 50 percent to 150 in 2018 while black nationalist hate groups also rose to 264 last year.
According to the report, the previous all-time high number of hate groups tracked by the SPLC was 1,018 in 2011. The SPLC reported that hate groups have increased 30 percent in the past four years after dropping during the four-year period before that.
Looking deeper at the numbers, the SPLC reported that white supremacist groups are thriving including: Identity Evropa which grew from one chapter in 2016 to 38 in 2018; The Right Stuff jumped from four chapters to 34 last year; Identity Dixie went from one chapter two years ago to seven chapters in 2018; and Atomwaffen Division which now has 27 chapters in the United States.
The Intelligence Report did find the number of Ku Klux Klan groups fell for the third straight year with only 51 chapters remaining in 2018, down from 130 in 2016.
On a statewide level, Georgia has the fifth most hate groups of any state in the country. The top five states with the most hate groups include: 1. California; 2. Florida; 3. Texas; 4. New York; 5. Georgia
