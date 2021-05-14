ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta’s largest employer announced it will require new employees to become vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
According to a Delta spokesperson, company officials believe the vaccine is the “best tool we have to protect one another and bring an end to the pandemic.”
Delta released a statement early Friday morning saying:
“We know that vaccines are the best tool we have to protect one another and bring an end to the pandemic. Delta people have made great progress to achieve herd immunity within our workforce, so to help us maintain that trajectory, we will be requiring all new hires in the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they qualify for an accommodation. This is an important move to protect our workforce and our customers as our business recovers and demand for air travel continues to rise.”
Delta’s stock price has rebounded from its pandemic lows; however, it is still below its high before the pandemic.
On Thursday, shares from Delta closed at $43.97.
It traded as low as $19.19 per share in May 2020.
In January 2020, before the nationwide shutdown, its stock traded at $62 per share.
Delta has at least 30, 000 full-time employees based in Atlanta, according to company officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.