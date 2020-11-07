Within minutes of the Associated Press, CBS News, and other media outlets declaring Joe Biden as the president-elect Saturday morning, spontaneous celebrations broke out across metro Atlanta.
People are cheering in the streets in midtown #Atlanta ... #bidenharis2020 wins. #Election2020results #Election2020 #elections @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/PgupqCjsNI— Melissa Stern (@MelissaStern) November 7, 2020
Atlanta breaking out in cheers after the election is called for Biden. pic.twitter.com/xZgzSDB0aB— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) November 7, 2020
Victory celebration in midtown, Atlanta, GA. pic.twitter.com/aGey9iFNyO— Ken Malone (@atlantaagent) November 7, 2020
A celebratory gathering is just getting started in Freedom Park in Atlanta. I’m told a bus of people from Columbus are arriving soon. pic.twitter.com/blr4LLKTkT— Natasha Chen (@NatashaChenCNN) November 7, 2020
