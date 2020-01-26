LA Community Screening Of Warner Bros Pictures' "Just Mercy" - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Kobe Bryant attends the LA Community Screening of Warner Bros Pictures' "Just Mercy" at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on January 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

 Tommaso Boddi

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The entire sports world stopped Sunday when news of Kobe Bryant's tragic death broke. From the NBA to NFL and even bipartisan political messages poured in to mourn the loss of one of the best players in a generation in the NBA.

The news hit Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young especially hard. He took to Twitter and tweeted:

Later, Young was seen at State Farm Center crying with his mother over the loss of the Lakers' legend.

An emotional Trae Young embracing his mother and wiping away tears after pre-game warmups. 🙏 (via Ria_Martin/Twitter)

