ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The entire sports world stopped Sunday when news of Kobe Bryant's tragic death broke. From the NBA to NFL and even bipartisan political messages poured in to mourn the loss of one of the best players in a generation in the NBA.
The news hit Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young especially hard. He took to Twitter and tweeted:
...This S*** can’t be real... this the first moment I was able to meet Gianna Maria, she’s been to only 3 games this year... 2 of them were mine... She told me I was her favorite player to watch🙏🏽 I can’t believe this😢😭Rest Easy Gigi❤️ pic.twitter.com/IfDrE9Gjlv— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020
Later, Young was seen at State Farm Center crying with his mother over the loss of the Lakers' legend.
There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020
View this post on Instagram
There are no words to express the pain I’m going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing my neice Gigi & my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW !
Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/oI7w6e7HLI— Estee Portnoy (@esteep) January 26, 2020
I can’t believe it America. An absolute tragedy. #RIPKobeBryant pic.twitter.com/Dijcpq2cTz— Charles Barkley (@NotChuckBarkley) January 26, 2020
As I try to write this post, my mind is racing. I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/X2vF0M0a1u— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020
No @NBA player supported the @WNBA or women’s college basketball more than Kobe. He attended games, watched on tv, coached the next generation. We pray for his family. https://t.co/ZhTCxD3sRg— Rebecca Lobo (@RebeccaLobo) January 26, 2020
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
Statement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver on the passing of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/ncnkUswITS— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) January 26, 2020
Coach K coached Kobe in the 2008 and ‘12 Olympics. pic.twitter.com/KbhX3kiceZ— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) January 26, 2020
Mamba Forever. pic.twitter.com/wIchSUwFM2— Nike (@Nike) January 26, 2020
Warriors statement on the passing of Kobe Bryant: pic.twitter.com/RBeZzDEyys— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 26, 2020
Our hearts are with the Bryant family and all who knew, and loved, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/6XDnh1ERe2— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 26, 2020
