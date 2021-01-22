The passing of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron brought out an immediate outpouring of support, condolences, and memories of the one-time Home Run King.

Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk released the following statement: 

“We are absolutely devastated by the passing of our beloved Hank. He was a beacon for our organization first as a player, then with player development, and always with our community efforts.  His incredible talent and resolve helped him achieve the highest accomplishments, yet he never lost his humble nature. Henry Louis Aaron wasn’t just our icon, but one across Major League Baseball and around the world.  His success on the diamond was matched only by his business accomplishments off the field and capped by his extraordinary philanthropic efforts. We are heartbroken and thinking of his wife Billye and their children Gaile, Hank, Jr., Lary, Dorinda and Ceci and his grandchildren.”

