The passing of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron brought out an immediate outpouring of support, condolences, and memories of the one-time Home Run King.
Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk released the following statement:
“We are absolutely devastated by the passing of our beloved Hank. He was a beacon for our organization first as a player, then with player development, and always with our community efforts. His incredible talent and resolve helped him achieve the highest accomplishments, yet he never lost his humble nature. Henry Louis Aaron wasn’t just our icon, but one across Major League Baseball and around the world. His success on the diamond was matched only by his business accomplishments off the field and capped by his extraordinary philanthropic efforts. We are heartbroken and thinking of his wife Billye and their children Gaile, Hank, Jr., Lary, Dorinda and Ceci and his grandchildren.”
January 22, 2021
Statement from Arthur Blank on the passing of Hank Aaron. https://t.co/PYBwksM3oH pic.twitter.com/eZyKAR3F80— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 22, 2021
Nancy and I pass our condolences to all of Hank's family today. So saddened to hear the news of Hank's passing. There was a certain spirit, even a reverence, when in Hank Aaron's presence that you could feel. Grace, strength, integrity. We were blessed to have known him. @Braves— Dale Murphy (@DaleMurphy3) January 22, 2021
Rest In Peace #HankAaron. A true baseball legend. pic.twitter.com/bDeuzfh8hx— Barry L Bonds (@BarryBonds) January 22, 2021
Rest in Peace, Hank Aaron. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/fTmOeK5Ksz— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 22, 2021
I loved getting to spend some time with Hank Aaron a few years ago. He was a legend in every way! RIP pic.twitter.com/c56h79qJfj— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) January 22, 2021
Hammerin’ Hank Aaron, we are all forever indebted to you. pic.twitter.com/ajFcM2uWQF— Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) January 22, 2021
Rest in peace, Hank Aaron.A baseball legend who transcended the sport. pic.twitter.com/YpQ2C5fZ5H— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 22, 2021
A legend on and off the ball field... the best to ever do it... RIP Mr Hank Aaron 🙏🏿 #44 pic.twitter.com/3LH6iB9auV— David Ortiz (@davidortiz) January 22, 2021
I can’t imagine what Hank Aaron went through in his lifetime. He had every right to be angry or militant.....but never was! He spread his grace on everything and every one he came in contact with. Epitome of class and integrity. RIP Henry Aaron! #HammerinHank— Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) January 22, 2021
Hank Aaron's impact on the game was as powerful as his swing.His contributions to the sport were immeasurable.Baseball's lost a titan. pic.twitter.com/jCjeGZFu6K— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) January 22, 2021
Rest in Peace to American hero, icon, and Hall of Famer Hank Aaron. I still remember where I was back in the day when he set the record, at that time, to become the home run all time leader. While a legendary athlete, Hank Aaron was also an extraordinary businessman...— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 22, 2021
I’m speechless! RIP to the greatest of all time Mr. Hank Aaron!! I’m just stunned. Hank was the standard of greatness for me. The one man who I acted like a kid around star struck always! He was the definition of class! God Bless you and your family!! #HRKing#HammeringHank🙏🏾🙏🏾— Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) January 22, 2021
RIP to the Legend, Hank Aaron. 🐐 📷: Opening Day 1974 in Cincinnati, after he tied Babe Ruth with his 714th career HR. pic.twitter.com/89P9xff11o— Joey Votto (@EvilJoeyVotto) January 22, 2021
The Hall of Fame remembers Hank Aaron. https://t.co/8fe3zXVsJE pic.twitter.com/tJSdp6SAnP— National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) January 22, 2021
I called Ambassador Andrew Young to ask what I could do for him since he had done so much for GT and GSU FB Teams. He said, “Show up at Hank Aaron’s 75th Birthday party!” It was one of the best nights ever. For one of the great men ever. God bless you, Hank. pic.twitter.com/HIJvY4NIrO— Bill Curry (@coachbillcurry) January 22, 2021
The Cincinnati Reds join all of Major League Baseball in mourning the loss of legendary Hall of Famer, Hank Aaron. pic.twitter.com/XF9xGCBKw6— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 22, 2021
Hank Aaron was an inspiration and model for all players with his talent, class, and courage. His place in the history of our game and our country will forever be present. He led by example with dignity. He will be missed. May God Bless his soul. #RIPHankAaron— Mike Piazza (@mikepiazza31) January 22, 2021
Hank Aaron, so much more than a home run champ. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/SWGvHaqHxO— Bret Boone (@theboone29) January 22, 2021
Honoring an icon.Rest in Peace to the legendary Hank Aaron. pic.twitter.com/QSrYtW6HEa— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) January 22, 2021
I remember watching this moment live. Vin Scully captured it perfectly. The sight of fans running onto the field and congratulating him between 2nd and 3rd base is stunning. And btw, that's Craig Sager in the long white trench coat meeting Aaron at home plate. RIP Hank Aaron. https://t.co/3uPOvAq2yY— Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) January 22, 2021
Hank Aaron was a champion of baseball and civil rights. He held the home run record for 30+ years. He was also a friend, and one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. He faced unspeakable racism, and advocated for equality until the end of his life. I will miss him terribly.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 22, 2021
A Day I ALWAYS will treasure / May the GREAT HANK AARON RIP! pic.twitter.com/MMbEngp1ws— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 22, 2021
