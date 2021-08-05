ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Excitement is high, as eager fans gear up to watch Kayne West perform his highly anticipated album DONDA on Thursday night.
Mercedes Benz Stadium is so excited, Kanye West's face was seen being spotlighted on the roof Wednesday night.
Tickets, which went on sale Monday, August 2, are $30.00 to $75.00.
The concert is set to start at 9:00 p.m.
