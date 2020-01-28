JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Worried parents at Northview High School tell CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy that a student's parent had just come back from China and feeling ill, when their concerns of coronavirus began to grow.
Jamie reached out to the school who said that there are no confirmed cases at Northview. A letter from the school's principal, Brian P. Downey, read:
"Dear Parents,
Our Student Health Services Department is working closely with the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) with regard to the coronavirus. The DPH has informed us that they are, in consultation with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), evaluating patient information received from healthcare providers about potential cases of coronavirus. To date, the DPH says that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia, however the situation could change as additional patients are evaluated. Limited information of confirmed cases in Georgia will be released as warranted by the DPH. Also, according to the DPH, the level of risk to the general public remains low at this time.
As shared earlier, Fulton residents should continue to observe standard health practices including washing your hands regularly, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and staying away from people who are sick. Those who have traveled from Wuhan City, China into the U.S. and exhibit symptoms of coronavirus (runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever, a general feeling of being unwell), should seek advice from a health care provider or contact the local health department.
It has come to our attention that parents and student are hearing rumors concerning the spread of the virus. I encourage us all to share the facts of this email to quell some of the angst.
Thank you for your continued support of our school. I truly appreciate you reaching out to me with your questions. Safety of our students and staff is our paramount concern. We will share updates as necessary."
A similar situation at Georgia Tech prompted the school's health department to release a statement saying that there have been no confirmed cases at the university.
Spring in Atlanta is one of the city's biggest Chinese festivals, now cancelled because of the virus.
"It's supposed to be held February the 6th in Gwinnett Infinity Center,” said Bing Zeng Chairwoman for the Chinese Association of Professionals Atlanta. “But with the outbreak of the virus our performance troop in China decided to postpone the trip, we really appreciate that decision and really support that decision," she added.
Though some community leaders say the situation is never far from their minds.
"Everyday we’re paying attention, all the news everyday, I’m sure everyone is talking to their families to make sure they’re ok, they have everything they need,” said Zeng.
