Spring 2020 Citizens Police Academy open to applicants

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Gwinnett County Police Department is accepting applications for the upcoming Citizens Police Academy session in February.
The Academy's spring session will run from February 11 – April 2 and meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 – 8:30 pm.
Attendees will participate in classroom lecture, police unit demonstrations, practical exercises, and will also meet a great group of fellow citizens.
The CPA is free and open to all Gwinnett County residents 18 years of age or older who successfully pass the application process, as well as a driver and criminal history check.
Applications must be submitted no later than February 3 and can be found on the volunteer opportunity page of the GCPD website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.