BOSTON, Ma (CBS46) -- Get off the couch and do a little spring cleaning. It will keep your mind young.
A new study done at Boston University finds that even a small amount of exercise has a big impact on our brains and can slow their aging.
The researchers tracked more than 2300 middle-aged adults and found that getting in just one extra hour of light activity every day was enough to help maintain our brain's structure as we age. In other words, that 10,000 steps each day goal may not be needed to lower your risk of dementia.
And the real bottom line is this: some physical activity is always better than none.
