ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Universities in Georgia are already canceling spring commencements amid coronavirus pandemic.
Georgia State University announced, because of the public health emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic, the University System of Georgia (USG) has informed USG institutions we will not be conducting graduation ceremonies this spring.
As a result, the undergraduate ceremonies scheduled for May 6, 7 and 8, the associate degree ceremony on May 5, master’s ceremonies on various dates in May and the Ph.D. hooding ceremony on May 4 will not be held as scheduled.
Most important, students completing the requirements for graduation this semester will indeed graduate in May—all successfully completed degrees will be awarded—even though ceremonies celebrating the successful completion of degrees will not be held at this time.
Which is causing high school seniors to worry if they will be able to walk across the stage and get their diploma too.
As large gatherings are banned, to prevent the coronavirus from spreading here in Georgia.
As of Wednesday, the CDC recommends no gatherings for crowds larger than 50, for the next 8 weeks.
Leaving these high school seniors worried, saying they would be so disappointed if they don’t have a graduation.
Gabi Lewis is a Senior at North Springs High School and she can’t believe she is forced to take her course online. “Is this real is this actually happening this year to all of us, you think about how it affects you but it affects every senior in the world, so you try not to be selfish,"said Lewis.
Lewis is disappointed because she says she is missing out on memories she would otherwise be making with her senior class.
“There’s nothing we can do about it’s beyond our control, I keep thinking this too shall pass, I keep thinking that and I hope we will be able to remake those memories, but I know it’s not going to be the same," Lewis told CBS46.
