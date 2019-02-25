ATLANTA (CBS46) --- Sprint revealed Monday Atlanta will be one of four cities that will see what the company called mobile 5G service launched this May.
According to Sprint, Atlanta will join Chicago, Dallas, and Kansas City will join Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. in the initial roll out. Sprint said it would cover 1,000 square miles across nine markets when the service is launched.
True 5G service is expected across multiple carriers in the next few years and has the potential to revolutionize how the Internet is delivered. 5G coverage could push data rates as high as 1Gbps in some specific cases and at least 50mb in most places, according to DigitalTrends.com.
If 5G coverage can achieve those speeds, it would become a major player against companies like Comcast, Charter, and other cable internet providers. Theoretically, an Internet user could hook into a 5G connection and have plenty of speed for all devices in the home without needing cable internet.
However, the rollout of 5G hasn’t gone smoothly. AT&T launched what it titled 5G Evolution recently, but it turned out the system was “the latest update to 4G LTE,” according to Digital Trends. USA Today reported Sprint sued AT&T over the claims of their 5G E saying they only brought a suit “as a result of ‘AT&T’s false advertising and deceptive ads.’”
“The reality is that this network isn’t ‘new’ and ‘5GE’ is a false and misleading term. AT&T is just like Sprint and all the other major wireless carriers currently operating a nationwide 4G LTE network,” Sprint told USA Today earlier this month. “AT&T’s deceptive ads have harmed consumers by persuading them to purchase or continue purchasing AT&T’s services based on the lies that they are offering 5G.”
For its part, Sprint did say it will have 5G phones available when the 5G network launches. The company also released the HTC 5G Hub, similar to a hotspot, which Sprint said would allow up to 20 users to connect to 5G coverage.
