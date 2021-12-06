ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Looking for a new job? Sprouts Farmers Market is hosting a hiring event this weekend.
The company is host their National Hiring Day event at all of their stores across metro Atlanta starting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10 and 11.
They are looking to fill the following positions: department clerks, cashiers, courtesy clerks and receivers among other positions as well.
Those interested in applying can visit sprouts.com/careers or text “SPROUTS” to 98199 to schedule an interview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.