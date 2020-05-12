ATLANTA (CBS46) Stacey Abrams, the first African-American woman to become a gubernatorial nominee for a major party in the U.S. when she ran against Brian Kemp in 2018, has endorsed Joe Biden for president.
Abrams, the former Democratic leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, made the announcement Tuesday morning.
"Vice President Biden is the leader America needs — a leader who will restore dignity, competence and compassion to the Oval Office while restoring America's moral leadership around the world. His commitment to fighting climate change, leading an economic recovery for all, and protecting every eligible American's right to vote are among the many reasons why he must be the next President of the United States," said Abrams in a press release. "While marginalized communities struggle under Donald Trump's failed leadership and people of color face disproportionate consequences of COVID-19, Joe Biden will take no one for granted. I look forward to continuing my strong support for his candidacy and doing all I can to make sure he is elected this November."
This comes weeks after it was announced that Biden may be considering Abrams as a potential running mate.
Biden and Abrams met in March after the former vice-president requested a meeting. The meeting, at the time, was said to be discussing Abrams’ next political steps. She lost a gubernatorial election in Georgia last year, but her political star has still been rising in the Democratic Party.
Biden has already committed to picking a woman but black voters and leaders say he needs to go further and pick a black woman. They argue that his success — and that of the Democratic Party as a whole — depends on black people turning out to vote in November. An Associated Press article says black voters want a tangible return for their loyalty, not just a thank you for showing up on Election Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.