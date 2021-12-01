UPDATE (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams says she is making another run for governor of Georgia.
Her announcement Wednesday could set up a rematch against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp four years after her narrow defeat led her to create a nationwide voting rights organization that helped the state elect Joe Biden and two Democratic senators.
The 47-year-old Abrams was a state lawmaker with little profile outside Georgia when she stepped in to the 2018 race, looking to become the state's first Black and first female governor.
Four years later, she is entering the contest as a political titan widely credited for helping Georgia go blue in the presidential election for the first time since 1992 and for swinging control of the Senate to Democrats after two runoff victories.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Democrat Stacey Abrams announced on Twitter Wednesday that she will run for governor in the state of Georgia in 2022.
I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power. #gapolBe a founding donor to my campaign:https://t.co/gk2lmBINfW pic.twitter.com/z14wUlo8ls— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 1, 2021
In 2018, Abrams lost to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp by fewer than 55,000 votes in a race with nearly four million votes cast.
Kemp has already announced his intention to run for another term in office.
This is a developing story. Stick with CBS46 for the latest updates.
