Republican lawmakers in Georgia are working on sweeping election reform following major political losses in recent months.
Two bills call for limiting weekend voting, increasing ID requirements for absentee voting, and restricting ballot droboxes.
“I would actually quote the Lieutenant Governor who said it’s a solution in search of a problem,” said voting rights activist and Fair Fight founder Stacey Abrams.
In an interview with CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson, Abrams called the legislation an attack on democracy and said it mostly negatively impact people of color.
“There’s nothing inherit in being a Republican that should make you anti-voting,” she said. “It was under Republicans that we expanded access to the right to vote with vote-by-mail.”
Thompson asked Abrams if she thought she may be the reason for some of the legislation.
“I recognize that I am an avatar for something that has become problematic to the political side of the Republican party and that is we now have a competitive state.”
Although there was no evidence of any widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, some Republicans believe now is the time for election reform.
“We have problems with our election system,” said Republican representative Alan Powell, who sponsored House Bill 531.
Powell said he believed Georgia had needed election reform long before Donald Trump lost the state.
“Read the bill,” he said he tells critics. “Don’t just take somebody’s word.”
Powell also said he believes the proposed legislation will create uniformity in elections across the state.
“Every piece of legislation that deals with elections or people’s rights to vote is going to be highly scrutinized in the federal courts,” he said. “If they know that, then they know that we’re going to dot the I’s and cross the T’s and it’s going to be legitimate.”
The back and forth between Republicans and Democrats is heating up.
Abrams, along with other voting rights activists, is now calling on the state’s powerful business community to take a stand. On Monday, protestors staged a 'die-in' at the World of Coke, trying to put pressure on Coca-Cola. There are plans for demonstrations at other large corporations including Home Depot and Southern Company.
“I think the business community has found different ways to leverage their impact,” Abrams explained. “They can do it by one, first of all, just being vocal.
Powell sees calls for support from the business community much differently.
“She talked about putting pressure on corporate Georgia,” he said. “You know, that sounds a lot like corporate extortion.”
