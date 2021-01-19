Ahead of the inauguration, Stacey Abrams is reflecting on the grassroots efforts that helped put Joe Biden in the White House. After Wednesday, she said it’s back to work.
“Fair Fight Action will be hard at work at the Capitol, pushing back against attempts that we’ve already seen start to restrict access to the right to vote," Abrams told CBS46 News.
The inauguration comes two weeks after a violent mob breached the Capitol.
“Where were you watching all of this from and what were you thinking?” asked CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson.
“I was at home,” Abrams said. “Sadly, I was on a call with Nikema Williams, one of our new congresswomen. And just to hear the fear in her voice as she hid from insurrectionists," she added.
With parts of Washington D.C. now militarized, it’s sure to be an inauguration like never before but Abrams said there’s still much for her to celebrate. Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock will be sworn into the U.S. Senate.
“This took more than ten years, but it was worth the wait,” she said.
“Top of minds right now in Georgia and really across the country is the vaccine, Thompson said. “Do you think we’re doing a good job of distributing it here in Georgia?”
“No. We have one of the worst distribution outcomes in the country and we have very little understanding of why it is taking so long,” Abrams said.
Abrams believes building trust and a reliable system is key to getting more minorities vaccinated.
As for whether we could see another Abrams/Kemp matchup in 2022…
“I’ve made no decisions about my political future,” Abrams said. “But I will make certain that we fight back against voter suppression as it rears its head both here in Georgia and around the country.”
While Georgia went blue with elections supervised by republican officials, Abrams said she is wary of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
“Of course he’s going to defend the election that he managed but we should never confuse someone defending their own work for someone defending the right of democracy.”
