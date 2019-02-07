Stacey Abrams

Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams takes the stage to declare victory in the primary during an election night event on May 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Former candidate for Georgia governor and rising political star Stacey Abrams says she'll announce in March whether or not she'll seek a seat in the U.S. Congress.

Abrams, who recently gave the Democratic Party response during President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday, made that announcement on the Rashad Richey's radio program Thursday morning.

Stacey Abrams served as the minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017 and unsuccessfully ran for governor of Georgia before she was beat out by Brian Kemp in a run-off election.

She was attempting to become the first African-American woman to hold the office of governor in U.S. history.

It is speculated that if Abrams runs for Congress, she'll seek to unseat David Perdue, who is currently the junior Senator for the state of Georgia.

