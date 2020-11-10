The support of Black voters has been key to President-elect Joe Biden's strength in Georgia. However, Stacey Abrams said it will take a diverse coalition to keep Georgia competitive and that Latinos play a big part in it too.
In 2018, Abrams ran for Governor but was marred by allegations of voter suppression, so she decided to fight for voting rights instead. She then created an organization called the Fair Fight.
"I declare that our fight to count every vote is not about me it is about us," said Abrams.
Abrams recently spoke on her voter registration drives in twenty battleground states which ultimately helped Georgia to flip blue.
"I've been privileged to be able to bring to bear resources both before the Election of 2018 and the $40M we were able to spend in 2018 to build a democratic infrastructure that may not have yielded a victory for me, but certainly yielded a victory this week," she added.
Georgia has voted republican in the eight of the last nine presidential elections, but a change in demographic turned the state purple.
During this year's election it was the black community that helped deliver a win for President-elect Biden. Abrams told CBS46 News that she acknowledges both democrats and republicans are going to need the latino community.
"As they've said many times the latino community is not a monolith and so let's be clear it was the latino community that delivered Arizona, it's going to be the latino community that delivers Nevada," said Abrams.
"Latino voters in Georgia are an essential part of the coalition that will elect Joe Biden in Georgia,"she added. Latinos are the largest racial or ethnic minority in the county with more than 32 million eligible voters.
"For minority communities there has to be consistent engagement," says Abrams.
Abrams told CBS46 News that if you win them over, you don't just win them just for one election cycle, you win them for generations to come.
