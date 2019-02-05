Atlanta, GA (CBS46) President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver his State of the Union address and giving the rebuttal for the Democrats will be Stacey Abrams, who recently lost her bid for Georgia governor.
Abrams received a lot of national press when she ran for governor and it's clear, the Democratic party is grooming her for something else.
Tonight, she'll give perhaps the most important speech of her political career.
Abrams became a household name last year here in Georgia as she came close to becoming the first black female governor in the country.
Tuesday night, she becomes the first black woman and the first Georgian to deliver the rebuttal to a president's State of the Union address.
She hasn't divulged where she will give her speech.
A spokeswoman says she'll reveal it about midway through the speech itself we're learning it's somewhere here in metro Atlanta.
For his part, President Trump is expected to focus on border security and illegal immigration during his address.
He'll also talk about trade and international relations. His aides say the theme will be choosing greatness.
"You'll see him call on Congress to say we can either work together and get things done or fight and get nothing done," said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.
There are a number of watch parties scheduled, some of them focused primarily on watching Abrams' rebuttal.
At one of those parties in Washington D.C., congressman Hank Johnson of Georgia will be in attendance.
Johnson says he will not attend the president's address. Neither will Georgia congressman John Lewis.
