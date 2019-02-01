Atlanta, GA (AP) Stacey Abrams is taking her voting rights campaign to the airwaves in her home state during the Super Bowl.
Abrams' political group has bought airtime on Georgia affiliates during Sunday's NFL broadcast so the Atlanta Democrat can push for election law changes.
Abrams narrowly lost her bid in November to become the first black woman to be elected governor.
In the ad, Abrams appears alongside a white Republican county commissioner from north Georgia. They call for hand-marked paper ballots to replace Georgia's touch-screen voting system.
A commission that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp appointed when he was secretary of state has endorsed a new touch-screen system that prints ballot receipts.
Two days after the Super Bowl, Abrams will deliver Democrats' response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.
