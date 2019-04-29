ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Stacey Abram will not seek a seat in the Senate, according to CNN, who has been in contact with a source close to Abram's camp.
The decision was made late Monday after Abrams notified Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.
Abrams made headlines last year as she fought tooth and nail during the gubernatorial race against Brian Kemp. Following her concession, she started Fair Fight Action, an organization whose emphasis is ensuring all Georgians are able to secure their vote during elections.
