It’s a long way to 2022, but there’s one rematch everyone is anticipating – will Stacey Abrams – who never conceded defeat in Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial race – challenge Brian Kemp again? Abrams isn’t saying, but those around here are hoping she does… including Atlanta historian Dr. Skip Mason.
“Listen, if Stacey Abrams runs for governor sign me up number one,” said Mason.
Mason, also a historian and political observes believes Stacey Abrams is due for redemption.
“We know that election was taken from her. We know that!” exclaimed Mason.
“God is not through with Stacey Abrams. Her future is bright and we are excited and anxious to hear from her about what her next steps are,” added Mason.
Considered one of the nation’s most popular and influential Democrats, Abrams narrowly lost to Republican Brian Kemp in 2018. Abrams bounced back and spent the next two years registering 800-thousand new voters in Georgia.
“The work that she and others did to help rally people to vote to register to vote is beyond measure,” said Mason.
Abrams’ coalition – Fair Fight Georgia – flipped Georgia blue, notched Democratic wins for Georgia’s two senate seats and helped Joe Biden become President. Former running mate Sarah Riggs Amico, who ran on Abrams’ gubernatorial ticket as Lieutenant Governor is encouraging a rematch.
“I actually sort of pity Brian Kemp if he has to run against her again,” mused Riggs Amico.
Amico says the 1.3 million minority voters purged under Kemp’s leadership, Abrams won’t forget.
Democratic leader Stacey Abrams remains vocal on the issue, “Voter suppression has been baked into American elections since its inception. We focus on the Jim Crow era because it was such a stark departure from who we say we are, but it did not disappear with the end of Jim Crow.”
Abrams fight for democracy started early in Mississippi as a girl scout. Chosen to represent her troop at its national conference, some offended by Abrams race attempted to thwart her appearance by flying her troop to the conference without her. But Abrams flew by herself and seized the moment.
Riggs Amico says this is indicative of Abrams character. “When somebody is down and how they behave in times of extraordinary strain or challenge that is when you take the measure of someone’s character,” added Riggs Amico.
Abrams family eventually moved to Georgia, where she graduated high school valedictorian. Magna Cum Laude from Spellman College, where she eventually lead a protest on the steps of Georgia’s Capitol, demanding the removal of confederate images of the state flag.
Dr. Skip Mason is a big fan. “I see the presence of god in all that she does,” replied Mason.
By the age of 29, Abrams was a tax attorney. A Yale University graduate. A romance novelist and one of Atlanta’s Deputy City Attorney’s. In 2006, she became the first woman to lead either party in the Georgia General Assembly. By 2010, Abrams was the first Black person ever elected to lead in the Georgia House of Representatives.
“She is our bright and morning star,” Dr. Mason said boldly, adding he believes public service is Abrams calling and now is the time, in his opinion, for Abrams to take Georgia’s highest office.
“We are gonna get behind her and we are gonna help elect the first African American female in the state of Georgia and in the country!” said Dr. Mason.
Hollywood is captivated with Stacey Abrams too. A new documentary based on the history and current fight against voter suppression features Abrams 2018 bid for Governor. The documentary just made the Oscar short list for documentary feature. “All In – The Fight For Democracy” is streaming on Amazon Prime right now.
