Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A stalled MARTA train stuck on the tracks is blocking service to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
MARTA officials say the train is stuck on the northbound tracks at the airport and crews are currently working to clear it.
Right now, there is no service to the airport on MARTA trains but bus shuttle service is being provided for patrons between the College Park station and the airport.
The situation is causing delays and disruptions on both the north and south lines.
Crews on the tracks taking a look at the detailed Marta train at the airport. I’ll have a live report at noon pic.twitter.com/nKAAezlKSV— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) January 16, 2019
There were no passengers aboard the train when it became stuck, just the operator.
CBS46 will continue to follow this story and will provide updates as to when service is restored.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.