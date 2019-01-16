Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A stalled MARTA train stuck on the tracks continues to block service to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
MARTA officials say the train is stuck on the northbound tracks at the airport and crews are currently working to clear it.
A crane is being brought in Thursday morning to help remove the train. There was also damage don to the bridge during the derailment so crews must also fix that before trains can run again.
Officials released the following statement to the CBS46 newsroom:
Please be advised the four lead rail cars that did not derail at the Airport Station interlocking last night have been uncoupled from the two derailed cars and will be pulled into South Yard tonight. The remaining two cars are stabilized and the crane to lift them back on the track will be put in place at approximately 10 in the morning in the airport parking lot adjacent to the MARTA aerial structure. Track maintenance crews are on site, along with Power, Train Control, Safety, and Police to begin repair of damaged infrastructure.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation. I was advised by Chief of Rail Operations Dave Springstead that MARTA personnel will be able to take a better look at the rail cars and track involved once the rail cars are removed tomorrow. As Dave shared with the news media today, this is an unusual occurrence for MARTA and there is no clear indication yet of what caused this to happen. Preliminarily it looks as though the train, which consists of six cars, was heading in the right direction with four cars crossing the interlocking without incident when the sixth rail car failed to follow the proper route which resulted in the derailment of the sixth rail car and partial derailment of the fifth rail car. Several other trains had crossed the interlocking earlier in the day without issue. A thorough investigation will reveal more.
Right now, there is no service to the airport on MARTA trains but bus shuttle service is being provided for patrons between the College Park station and the airport.
The situation is causing delays and disruptions on both the north and south lines.
Crews on the tracks taking a look at the detailed Marta train at the airport. I’ll have a live report at noon pic.twitter.com/nKAAezlKSV— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) January 16, 2019
There were no passengers aboard the train when it became stuck, just the operator.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation
