EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) If you look through the mess, you’ll notice a thing of beauty. A group of stand up guys helping to make the community a better place.
“It’s wonderful being able to help someone,” a Stand Up Guys Junk Removal employee said.
Aimee Twagirumukiza is a first-time home buyer who moved in to an East Point neighborhood a couple of months ago - not realizing the trashed area behind the privacy fence in the backyard was also her property.
“This is incredible,” Twagirumukiza said.
According to the neighborhood association president, Charles Barlow, people have trashed this lot on Bayard Street for years.
“They have sex over there, they go and use the bathroom over there, they throw all their trash over there, they drink and do all their drugs over there and the city of East Point has been notified,” Barlow said.
Sadly, the city threatened to fine Twagirumukiza a $1,000 a day if she didn't clean up the mess. Financially strapped, she contacted CBS46 for help.
“Thank you so much,” Twagirumukiza said.
We tracked down a company called Stand Up Guys Junk Removal to see if they could do a good deed for a neighbor in need, and sure enough, they lived up to their name.
“Great, great, great! Perfect job that CBS is doing. We should have gotten in touch with you all before,” Barlow said.
It took crews a couple of hours to clean up all the trash at a savings of more than $500 to the homeowner.
