ATLANTA (CBS46) — While rising gas prices are inconvenient, many people are across the U.S. are dealing with something far more serious - loved ones caught in the middle of the ongoing conflict.
A "Stand With Ukraine" rally will be held Feb. 26 in downtown Atlanta in support of Ukraine. This comes as the conflict overseas continues. At least 137 Ukrainian soldiers have died and hundreds more injured. Civilians' homes have been destroyed and some have lost their lives.
CBS46 spoke with a woman earlier this week who is from Ukraine but has lived in Atlanta for six years.
"Unfortunately, I received this news early this morning that one of my good friends that I’ve known her forever since I was born, and she lived like two houses away from me, she was killed in the bombing and another friend of mine, she was injured badly and taken to the hospital in critical condition and she didn’t make it,” said Svitlana Wilson, who is from Ukraine.
Saturday's rally calls for NATO peacekeepers to head to Ukraine, and for Putin to stop World War III. It will begin at noon at the corner of Marietta Street and Centennial Olympic Park Drive.
For additional information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.