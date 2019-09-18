(CBS46) – Rockdale County investigators are trying to determine whether a homeowner was justified in fatally shooting three young men at his home near Conyers early Monday morning.
Former DeKalb County Prosecutor J. Tom Morgan said the Georgia 'Stand Your Ground' laws give Georgia residents the right to fight back.
“The 'Stand Your Ground' law is clear and straight forward; what it says is that a person does not have to retreat when confronted by an attacker that they can stand their ground even if retreat is safely available," Morgan said.
Morgan also brought up two supporting doctrines – the Doctrine of Self-Defense and the Defense of Castle Doctrine.
The Doctrine of Self-Defense says someone is justified in using deadly force to prevent serious bodily injury or death to himself.
The Defense of Castle Doctrine allows one to protect their home at all costs, assuming someone entering their home is there to do bodily harm.
Morgan said he has dealt with cases like this in the past and it's all about figuring out if the act was justified.
"So, what is on the books gets a little fuzzy when you go into the grand jury room because people are thinking, ‘What would I do in that situation? What would a reasonable person do in that situation?’” Morgan said.
The investigation is still ongoing. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information to contact Investigator Dwayne Smith or Sergeant Jeremy Best at 770-278-8000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.