ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) It all started to provide more consistency so that anyone driving or riding through Atlanta can easily and readily identify the proper places to park.
The Midtown Improvement Alliance made the goal of making it easier to locate available parking in private decks by implementing universal signage. The initiative began as a retail study last year, and since then four properties have agreed to implement the parking signs in front of their establishments.
Midtown Alliance Project Manager Carl Smith-Davis said the new parking signs will be labeled with the universal blue and white 'P'. The first signs for Hines, North American Properties, Stream Reality, Woodruff Arts Center, Parkside Partners and Daniel Corp. are expected to go up as early as June 2019.
