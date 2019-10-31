MILTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A suspect surrendered after S.W.A.T moved in on a multi-million-dollar mansion on Freemanville Road in Milton.
Chopper 46 video caught the moment a SWAT tactical vehicle rammed into and broke down a garage door.
Police said an altercation between two people known to each other resulted in several shots being fired around 3 p.m. The victim says he and the suspect had an altercation, he then left the home but returned shortly after to collect personal belongings. That's when the victim told police the suspect fired a weapon at him.
No one was physically harmed though the victim's car was struck, he was able to flee the residence.
Police initially prepared for a long night, telling CBS46:
"There's been a couple of text messages sent back and forth but nothing of substance,” said Capt. Charles Barstow of the Milton Police Department. “And no indication at this point that he is going to come out peacefully."
However, around 9 p.m., SWAT officers were gearing up after news of a surrender.
"Our SWAT negotiators were able to make contact with him and also to peacefully surrender to officers. He exited the building of his own accord and was taken into custody without incident by our SWAT officers," said Capt. Barstow.
After the arrest, police secured the property, blowing off the back door in case the home was booby-trapped.
The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. He was transported to Fulton County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
