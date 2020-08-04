STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have taken a man into custody after he barricaded himself and a young child inside a home late Tuesday night.
The incident happened at a home on the 100 block of East Atlanta Drive in Stockbridge. Police say they were first called to the home on a domestic-related case and when they arrived on scene, the man would not come out. Officers say he also had a young child inside. The child's exact age is unknown but witnesses on scene say the child is about one year old.
The man surrendered peacefully around 6 a.m. and police are now interviewing him to find out his exact relationship with the child.
We'll continue to update this story as new information becomes available.
