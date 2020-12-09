Police rushed to a scene of a standoff at a synagogue in northeast Atlanta which caused a busy intersection to shut down for several hours early Wednesday morning.
DeKalb County Police said the incident involved a person inside a synagogue near the area of Lavista Road and Carolyn Drive. Officials had to close off the intersection as they attempted to take that individual into custody.
After further investigation, police told CBS46 News that one individual shot themselves while experiencing a mental health crisis. The person was then immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Authorities also reported that the person's condition is unknown at this time.
This is an on-going investigation; stay with as more details become available.
