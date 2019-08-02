ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Starbucks is offering free shots of its Nitro Cold Brew on Friday to celebrate the expansion of the beverage across the United States.
Nitro Cold Brew is now available in 80 percent of all U.S. company-owned stores and is on track to reach 100 percent availability by the end of the year.
The beverage is available in original or topped with sweet cream or Cascara cold foam.
Click here to find a participating store near you.
