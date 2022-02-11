FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A Starr's Mill High School student was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night.
A spokesperson says there are crisis counselors at the school today.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Brechin Drive.
Police say 60-year-old Robert Lee Stevenson from Senoia was driving a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix northbound when he crossed the southbound lane and hit a 16-year-old male.
Stevenson was taken into custody and has been charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
According to a classmate and social media posts, the teenager who was killed is 16-year-old Russell Logan. A prayer service is also scheduled to take place tonight at Southside Church on Robinson Road.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
