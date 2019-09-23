ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Georgia residents and college students can add the World of Coca-Cola to the list of fall festivities happening this season.
World of Coca-Cola is kicking off the first day of fall with two special ticket offers. From Oct. 1 through 31, Peach State residents can snag two general admission tickets for $25. Proof of a Georgia residential address is required for at least one adult guest per group.
World of Coca-Cola is also offering deals to help take the stress off college students. From Sept. 27 through Oct. 13, college students pay just $10 for tickets. Proof of a valid college student ID is required to take advantage of the offer.
Both offers are available only at walk-up ticketing windows. This offer is not available online.
World of Coca-Cola offers samples of more than 100 drinks from around the world. Guest can also snap photos with the Coca-Cola Polar Bear and see where Coca-Cola’s secret recipe is hidden.
