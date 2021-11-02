SMYRNA , Ga. (CBS46) --The City of Smyrna is increasing officer starting pay and addressing pay compression in Police Administration.
The Carl Vinson Institute of Government and The University of Georgia was asked by City leadership to do a breakout study of the Police Department – within a larger city-wide study currently underway - and analyze where Smyrna ranks in respect to other jurisdictions.
The analysis found that the City of Smyrna was lagging the market and was still one of the lowest paid, even after the four percent grade adjustment made a few weeks ago.
The study also confirmed pay compression within the Police Department.
The Carl Vinson Institute presented the City of Smyrna with a plan to address starting pay and compression based on these findings.
Of the 87 employees that were part of the police-specific study, 35 will receive adjustments to the new grade minimums amounting to approximately $94,000.
Of these same 87 employees, it was found that 66 need compression related adjustments of approximately $150,000, in total. The adjustments are recommended to be applied effective for the pay period beginning November 15.
The adjustments will be funded by General Fund reserves.
The full study, when completed, is anticipated to prompt further police-specific adjustments when it comes forward in January. This most recent Council action is a measure to put the City of Smyrna in a more competitive position immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.