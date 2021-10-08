ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Startling statistics continue to reveal health disparities in women of color nationwide. Research shows Black women have slightly lower breast cancer incidence rates than white women.
Black women are 40 percent more likely to die of breast cancer and are twice as likely to die if they are over 50, according to researchers.
The American Cancer Society is funding 68 research grants towards health disparities across the country, totaling a cost of $52 million. One local chef is also stepping up to help raise funds for research with Real Men Wear Pink.
During his undergraduate research at Morehouse College and graduate work at Indiana University, Chef Dephon Robinson focused his research on disparities in women with breast cancer. He noticed that across the board Black and Hispanic cancer patients are more likely to be uninsured and underinsured than white women.
Another problem he came across was the lack of healthy food in areas like West Point, which is in a food desert. Through a partnership with No Grocery Stores, chef Dephon along with his fellow chefs work to give back by hosting cooking demonstrations in the community with the help of Metro Atlanta Urban Farm.
