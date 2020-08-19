ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – State agencies on Wednesday released COVID-19 guidance for Georgia childcare facilities. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) teamed up to develop the guidelines, which cover everything from drop/off arrival and food preparation and meal service, to how and where to report confirmed cases of COVID-19 in child care programs.
“The health and safety of Georgia’s youngest learners is always our top priority and we want to create an environment in childcare that will continue to slow the spread of COVID-19,” DECAL commissioner Amy M. Jacobs said in a press release. “We have been working with local health departments and DPH since the start of this public health emergency in March, however, working together we have streamlined and improved this guidance based on science, data, and our experience over the past five months.”
“Through this partnership with DECAL, we are providing day care operators with guidance critical to their health and that of the children in their care,” DPH commissioner Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey said. “Our goal is for children to learn and grow in an environment that protects them, and their families, from COVID-19. Working together we can prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Jacobs said the guidance helps clarify how and where to report confirmed cases of COVID-19 in childcare programs. She added that an entire facility does not necessarily need to close if the affected person has been isolated to a single classroom.
“Childcare providers are the experts at hygiene, sanitization, and disinfection and have worked under these rules and regulations on a daily basis for a long time,” explained Pam Stevens, Deputy Commissioner of Child Care Services. “COVID-19 raises the stakes for keeping our children healthy and safe, and the over 4,400 licensed child care programs in Georgia are willing and eager to do everything possible to serve children and families well during this public health emergency, allowing parents to return to work with greater peace of mind.”
Stevens said the new COVID-19 guidelines will be distributed to child care programs through e-mail and posted to the COVID-19 page on DECAL’s website.
Read the full list of safety guidelines:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.