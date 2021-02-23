The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) received a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) to upgrade its computer system to meet federal requirements.
The $309,000 grant will allow the division to support, maintain, and upgrade the State of Georgia Electronic Conviction Processing System (GECPS).
Officials noted the GECPS system provides an electronic transmission of conviction data from Georgia courts to the statewide DDS computer system.
A federal rule requires convictions to post to an individual’s driving record within 10 days of the case’s closure.
“I appreciate the continued support from GOHS which has allowed DDS to get more courts reporting electronically, improve total errors being submitted and reduce the number of late transmissions.
We will now also focus on updating systems, adding a webservice for smaller courts to submit conviction data while also expanding training and outreach,” said Commissioner Moore.
According to the DDS, Georgia’s 903 courts submit convictions in a standard format, and then correct and resubmit any convictions containing errors.
The new funding will help GECPS fund an outreach program manager, a web developer, and an auditor.
The auditor will work with courts to ensure accuracy of data submitted to GECPS from Georgia’s courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.