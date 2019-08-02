COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) has approved plans by Sterigenics to install new, anti-pollution controls to reduce ethylene oxide emissions, the department said Friday.
That should happen in 12 to 24 weeks, and state officials say the reduction in emissions would translate to a reduction in possible lifetime cancer exposure to 2 in 1,000,000 people.
EPD is finalizing details for two public meetings in Cobb and Newton Counties for August 19 and 20, respectively, according to a statement.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Georgia Department of Public Health, and Georgia EPD officials will be on hand.
EPD officials will also attend the Covington City Council meeting this Monday evening, August 5.
To view the State Environmental Protection Division's full statement, click here.
