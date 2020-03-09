ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King issued a new directive to insurance companies across the state calling on them to waive cost-sharing when related to some COVID-19 testing.
The directive asks insurers to waive cost-sharing for in-network provider officer, urgent care center, or emergency room visits when testing for COVID-19, particularly for those individuals with high deductible plans. However, the directive is not a mandate to health providers.
Read the full release below:
