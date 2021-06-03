ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A critical debate, on a controversial concept. The state board of education discussing a resolution on Thursday that rejected the teaching of Critical Race Theory.
“I just don’t want Critical Race Theory to be one sided,” said Georgia Board of Education member, Lisa Kinnemore.
"We have people in the community and world who don't want to acknowledge the fact that racism exists," said Miranda Wicker, who's children go to school in Cherokee County.
The #Georgia Board of Education approved a resolution rejecting the teachings of #CriticalRaceTheory. Educators believe the conversation is happening because of the state of politics in the country. Details @cbs46 #education #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/Upigxgsa5P— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) June 4, 2021
This coming after Governor Brian Kemp asked the board to look at the teachings and calling them 'dangerous.'
Critical Race Theory (CRT) is the teaching of how racism has shaped American laws and culture.
“CRT is a concept it’s not even part of the curriculum,” said Verdalia Turner President of the Georgia Federation of Teachers.
Republicans say it's divisive.
Democrats say it's a necessary lesson for the sake of progress.
As for educators, they say it's more of a reflection of the current state of politics.
“Republican's, hate to name a party, trying to do a preemptive strike so that people will start to look at issues, now we can’t prove that, instead of race,” - said Turner.
The resolution passed overwhelmingly but not all members agreed.
“In some of the wording it seems like teachers will be censored from talking about current events in the classroom, and that we’ll be censored from teaching a different perspective and a very problematic you know past of our country,” said 2021 Georgia Teacher of The Year and education board member, Tracey Nance Pendley.
It's something that certainly worries educators.
“We could think of no teacher who has ever taught that a particular race is inferior or superior, no matter what race those teachers were or what part of the country they're from, we've never experienced it,” said Turner.
