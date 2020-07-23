GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The countdown to the first day of school is typically an exciting time, but this year, many are feeling uneasy.
Parents of special needs children in Gwinnett County protested the school board’s decision to take away face-to-face learning and instead begin the year with virtual instruction only.
“Unfortunately, when they made that decision, they ultimately took away our rights, our children’s rights to receiving a free and appropriate education,” Terei said.
Holly Terei said her 11-year-old is autistic and has an individualized education plan with the school district, which includes face-to-face learning. She believes the district is violating the terms of the agreement by requiring her child to learn virtually.
“Some of these children, the skills that they are losing from not being in the classroom could take years to regain. Years,” Terei said.
And Terei isn’t alone. Steve Davis said his son is autistic as well.
“It may work for some children and it doesn’t work for others. It did not work for my son at all. By the end of the school year he was just mentally and physically exhausted,” Davis said.
Initially, the Gwinnett County School District had given parents the choice of virtual or face-to-face learning, but a few days ago they changed it to only online learning.
These parents said they would be in favor of pushing back the start date to after Labor Day if their voices are heard.
“If it gets the kids in school, that’s fine with me,” Davis said.
