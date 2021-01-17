A massive police and military presence set up in downtown Atlanta near the state Capitol Sunday.
The increased police activity comes as local, state, and federal agencies prepare for potential protest ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.
There were multiple national guard and state patrol troopers patrolling the Georgia Dome as well as other significant buildings downtown. Some officers had automatic assault rifles.
On Friday, the FBI reported there is no “specific or substantiated threats to the state Capitol or any other government buildings in the Georgia area, but again we are constantly monitoring potential threats.”
CBS46’s Hayley Mason reported Governor Kemp authorized up to 1,000 Georgia National Guard Troops to active duty as a precaution. Additionally, Atlanta police closed multiple downtown streets near the Capitol on Sunday. Street closures will be in place until at least Wednesday, 7:00 p.m., according to Atlanta police.
Downtown street closures include:
- Trinity Ave between Washington St and Central Ave
- Central Ave between Trinity Ave and Mitchell St
- Mitchell St between Central Ave and Washington St
- Washington St between Mitchell St and Trinity Ave.
On Sunday morning, Governor Kemp’s office sent an email alerting media that the Capitol Building and the Coverdell Legislative Office Building will be closed to the press for security purposes.
