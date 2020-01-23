ATLANTA (CBS46)—State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Georgia had robust job numbers in 2019.
According to a press release from Butler’s office, the year-end preliminary numbers in jobs, work force, and employed residents were all record highs.
“Georgia closed out 2019 on a very high note,” Butler said. “We set records right across the board on all the major indicators. It’s kind of hard to have any better year than Georgia had”, according to a statement from Butler.
Georgia’s 2019 unemployment rate settled at 3.2%. That’s down from 3.7% in 2018.
Georgia ended 2019 with a record 4.65 million jobs.
Three sectors that stood out, according to Butler, adding more than 10,000 jobs in each sector:
• Education, health services – 25,400
• Leisure, hospitality – 16,600
• Trade, transportation, utilities – 10,400
If you are in the market for a new job, check out http://employgeorgia.com/.
There are close to 98,000 jobs listed; Butlers office said that’s nearly 20,000 more listings than a year ago.
