ATLANTA (CBS46)—Local elected leaders would like to meet and hear from constituents.
State Representative Dar’shun Kendrick, Karen Bennett and State Senator Gloria Butler will host a mid-session town hall meeting.
The meeting will take place on Wednesday, February 19, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
They will meet at the Centerville Community Center (3025 Bethany Church Rd, Snellville) where they will discuss their legislative priorities for the 2020 legislative session, as well as the state budget, and health care challenges.
The meeting will also include an election machine demonstration.
