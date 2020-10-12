ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia's largest polling center will open its doors to early voters starting Monday at State Farm Arena.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. those wishing to cast an early ballot can do so at the Atlanta Hawks home. As a courtesy, all parking lots managed by the arena will be free to voters.

To find the nearest polling location, visit: https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

Here's a map of the locations in the metro Atlanta area:

https://cbs46.com/earlyvoting

Related Stories: