ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia's largest polling center will open its doors to early voters starting Monday at State Farm Arena.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. those wishing to cast an early ballot can do so at the Atlanta Hawks home. As a courtesy, all parking lots managed by the arena will be free to voters.
To find the nearest polling location, visit: https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do
Here's a map of the locations in the metro Atlanta area:
