Atlanta, Ga. (CBS46) – State Farm Arena will be transformed into a massive polling station for the upcoming 2020 elections.
After a disastrous Primary Election Day June 9, Fulton County, State Farm Arena, the Atlanta Hawks and MARTA Transit are working to restore voter confidence in Fulton County.
The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections said starting July 20, early voting will be held at the arena for the Georgia General Primary Runoff Election, which will be held August 11.
"This will enhance the experience for our voting citizens making it pleasant and memorable." said the board chairman, Rob Pitts.
In a press conference Monday, Pitts said arena will serve as the state’s largest voting precinct, offering an accessible polling site for Fulton County's 816,000 registered voters.
Hawks Owner, Tom Ressler reiterated his excitement:
"Our employees are all in, our leadership is all in."
Georgia will see runoffs in at least five congressional primaries including open seats in metro Atlanta, and northeast and northwest Georgia.
The announcement follows a messy primary election June 9, riddled with problems including faulty voting machines, issues with absentee ballots and hours-long waits at the polls.
In an effort to ease transportation worries, MARTA Transit committed to providing direct transit access to the polls.
MARTA's General Manger Jeff Parker said, "Marta is so proud to support the right to vote.. in fact we wouldn't exist without the right to vote."
He also said, if voters choose not to take MARTA to the arena, venue Parking will be open and available at no charge.
Voters will also be able to head to the arena for the General Elections in November.
